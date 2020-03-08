Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Canada Rises to 57 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, reached 57 in Canada, the government said on Saturday.

"As of March 7, 2020, 57 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada," the government said in a statement.

The provinces of Ontario and British Columbia are hardest hit by the virus in Canada ” both provinces registered more than 25 cases of the virus.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,500 people worldwide and infected more than 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.