Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Colombia Surpasses 100,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The number of people, who were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Colombia, has increased by 4,163 to 102,009 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 136 to 3,470 people within the same period of time.

More than 43,000 people have recovered in Colombia since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 514,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.