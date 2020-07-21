UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Colombia Surpasses 200,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The number of people, who were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Colombia, has increased by 6,727 to 204,005 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on Monday.

The death toll has risen by 193 to 6,929 people within the same period of time.

More than 95,800 people have recovered in Colombia since the start of the outbreak.

Over 100,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Colombia since early July, while about 3,500 patients have died of the disease over the given period.

Colombia ranks fifth in terms of the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America, after Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile.

