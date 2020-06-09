UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Egypt Surpasses 35,000 - Health Ministry

Tue 09th June 2020

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Egypt surpassed 35,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

"A total of 1,365 new positive results of coronavirus tests were registered. They were revealed through tracking of patients who had contacted those sick before. A total of 34 people have died from the disease in the past day," Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Mugahed said all new patients were in hospitals for coronavirus patients and were provided with medical care in accordance with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

"The overall number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt is 35,444 people, 9,375 people recovered, 1,271 people died," the spokesman said.

The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 400,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 6.9 million.

