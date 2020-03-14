Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Rises to 79 - Health Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Estonia has confirmed 38 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have been infected to 79, the Health Department said on Friday in a press release.

"On Friday, 38 people in Estonia were diagnosed with COVID-19, and the number of infected people reached 79.

Starting January 31, 701 coronavirus tests were conducted in Estonia. In total, 79 were positive," the press release said.

Earlier in the day, Estonia announced a state of emergency in the country until May 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On a global scale, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 135,000, with a death toll of over 5,000 and recoveries exceeding 69,000.