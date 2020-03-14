UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Estonia Rises To 79 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Rises to 79 - Health Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Estonia has confirmed 38 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have been infected to 79, the Health Department said on Friday in a press release.

"On Friday, 38 people in Estonia were diagnosed with COVID-19, and the number of infected people reached 79.

Starting January 31, 701 coronavirus tests were conducted in Estonia. In total, 79 were positive," the press release said.

Earlier in the day, Estonia announced a state of emergency in the country until May 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On a global scale, the total number of confirmed cases has surpassed 135,000, with a death toll of over 5,000 and recoveries exceeding 69,000.

Related Topics

Estonia January May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

23 minutes ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

12 minutes ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

38 minutes ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

12 minutes ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

37 minutes ago

Campaigners Say US-UK Trade Deal Unlikely to Reap ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.