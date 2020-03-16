Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Estonia Rises to 171 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Estonia has confirmed 56 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of those who have been infected to 171, the Health Department said on Sunday in a press release.

"Over the past 24 hours, 56 people in Estonia were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of infected people reached 171. Starting January 31, 1,133 coronavirus tests were conducted in Estonia. In total, 171 were positive," the press release said.

Earlier in March, Estonia announced a state of emergency in the country until May 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the government temporarily restricted the entrance of foreigners to the country on Sunday.