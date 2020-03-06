UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In EU Grows To Over 4,000 - Health Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in EU Grows to Over 4,000 - Health Commissioner

More than 4,000 instances of COVID-19 infection have been registered in 24 EU countries so far, European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) More than 4,000 instances of COVID-19 infection have been registered in 24 EU countries so far, European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said Friday.

"Today we have over 4,000 cases in 24 member-states, and this the situation that continues to evolve, I would say, by the hour," Kyriakides said a press conference following an extraordinary meeting of EU health ministers in Brussels to discuss the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is currently the country with the third highest number of coronavirus infection cases after China and South Korea. The country reported 41 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 148.

Related Topics

China Brussels South Korea From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP Govt taking necessary steps to protect people f ..

3 minutes ago

Exercise may slow brain aging in older adults

3 minutes ago

Seminar on studies, research held at Women Univers ..

3 minutes ago

Couple killed in accident in Sialkot

3 minutes ago

Auqaf Minister condoles death of Amanullah

10 minutes ago

KPPSC announced schedule for examination of Naib T ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.