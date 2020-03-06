Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in EU Grows to Over 4,000 - Health Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) More than 4,000 instances of COVID-19 infection have been registered in 24 EU countries so far, European Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides said Friday.

"Today we have over 4,000 cases in 24 member-states, and this the situation that continues to evolve, I would say, by the hour," Kyriakides said a press conference following an extraordinary meeting of EU health ministers in Brussels to discuss the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is currently the country with the third highest number of coronavirus infection cases after China and South Korea. The country reported 41 new deaths from coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 148.