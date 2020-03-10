Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in France Surpasses 1,400 - Health Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France reached 1,412 on Monday, while a total of 25 people have died of the disease so far, the head of the country's health service, Jerome Salomon, said.

There are 15 men and 10 women among the fatalities, according to Salomon. Twenty one people of those who died were over 70 years old.

Earlier in the day, the French authorities reported 1,191 confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 fatalities.

The government has already banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in order to confront the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In neighboring Spain, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has surpassed 1,200, while 28 people have died of the disease, according to the country's Health Ministry.

France and Spain are among the countries in Europe with the fastest-growing number of coronavirus disease cases, officially known as COVID-19.

More than 110,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including nearly 4,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University's virus tracker.