Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Germany Rises to 12,300 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany has increased to 12,300, a total of 31 people died, the Focus news magazine reported referring to its own calculation based on data from regional authorities.

The official data collected by the Robert Koch Institute, subordinate to the German Health Ministry, on Wednesday showed a different picture - 8,200 infected people and 12 deaths.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. More than 191,000 people in about 160 countries have been infected in the world, nearly 8,000 people have died.