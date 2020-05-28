UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Iraq Surpasses 5,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:10 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iraq has topped 5,000, with 287 new cases of infection registered over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The Health Ministry's laboratories registered 287 cases of infection today," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

The overall number of confirmed cases rose to 5,135, including 175 deaths and 2,904 recoveries.

Your Thoughts and Comments

