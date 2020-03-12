Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Israel Rises to 100 - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:47 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has increased to 100, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has increased to 100, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the statement, 91 people are currently in hospitals, and another is about to be sent to a hospital. A total of three people were discharged from the hospital after full recovery.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday the introduction of mandatory quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad amid coronavirus fears.

Following this announcement, the Ministry of Health issued recommendations, according to which tourists can come to Israel only if they have somewhere to spend two weeks of home quarantine.

In addition, tourists who are currently in Israel cannot travel to neighboring countries and then return.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the spread of the coronavirus infection a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 126,000, with over 4,600 fatalities. About 68,000 people have recovered.

