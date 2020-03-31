Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Israel Climbs to 4,695 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The total number of people infected with the coronavirus in Israel reached 4,695, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the health authorities, 79 people are in critical condition, and 16 people died from COVID-19.

The number of recoveries in the country reached 161.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 766,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 34,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.