Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Israel Approaches 13,500 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:40 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Israel Approaches 13,500 - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Israel has registered 129 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the total number approaching 13,500 while the country's COVID-19 death toll increased by one person in the same period, the Health Ministry informs.

As of late Sunday, there were 13,491 confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel and the death toll stood at 172. Over 140 of the people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Israel are in grave condition. More than 3,750 have recovered, according to the health ministry.

On Saturday evening, the Israeli health ministry said there were 13,265 cases of COVID-19 in the country. The ministry said that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care had fallen significantly, as well as the number of people on ventilators.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that his country was going to start gradually lifting stringent social distancing measures introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19. Electronics and home goods stores will be allowed to re-open, and citizens will be permitted to exercise outdoors in groups of no more than two people. A ban on prayer in open spaces will be lifted, although the number of worshipers in one place should not exceed ten.

Additionally, the prime minister pledged to re-open special education schools and allow for kindergartens to operate with reduced class sizes. Public transportation will also increase in frequency to allow citizens to travel to work, Netanyahu said.

