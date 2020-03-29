Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Japan Surpasses 2,500 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Japan confirmed 82 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, which brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 2,518, including 712 passengers and crew members of a Diamond Princess cruise liner that was quarantined off Japan's Yokohama last month, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Out of 82 new cases, 68 were detected in Tokyo ” the largest number of cases reported in the capital per day, according to the local authorities, cited by NHK.

Earlier this week, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned residents about the possibility of an "explosive rise" in the cases and asked them to stay home until April 12.

On a global scale, according to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 669,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19. At the same time, more than 142,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.