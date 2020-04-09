Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises to 280 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 10 to 280, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On April 9, 2020, ten new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

He said two of the newly infected were medics.

The number of people who contacted laboratory-confirmed patients with COVID-19 is 6,268.

Thus, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has reached 280, of whom 34 were doctors. Four people have died. An emergency situation regime was introduced in the republic in connection with the disease outbreak. A state of emergency was imposed in some cities, including the capital.