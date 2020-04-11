Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 41 to 339 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 41 to 339 within the past 24 hours, the republic's response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

"On April 11, 2020, 41 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a spokesperson for the center said.

He added that 12 of the newly infected people were doctors.

Thus, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has reached 339, while the death toll stands at five people. The country has declared an emergency to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 102,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.