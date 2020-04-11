UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Kyrgyzstan Rises By 41 To 339 - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:00 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 41 to 339 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Kyrgyzstan has increased by 41 to 339 within the past 24 hours, the republic's response center told Sputnik on Saturday.

"On April 11, 2020, 41 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a spokesperson for the center said.

He added that 12 of the newly infected people were doctors.

Thus, the number of people infected with the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan has reached 339, while the death toll stands at five people. The country has declared an emergency to fight the COVID-19 epidemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, about 1.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 102,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Kyrgyzstan March April 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police distribute facemasks, personal pr ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister of Eth ..

8 hours ago

Eurozone Countries Agree on Recovery Fund, But Det ..

10 hours ago

Italy extends lockdown despite business pressure

10 hours ago

COVID-19: Asian Development Bank funded first cons ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.