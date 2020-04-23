Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 19 to 631 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 19 over the past 24 hours to 631, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik.

"On April 23, 2020, nineteen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center spokesman said.

He said five medics were among those newly infected.