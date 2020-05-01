UrduPoint.com
Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Kyrgyzstan Rises by 10 to 756 - Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen by 10 over the past 24 hours, from 746 to 756, the republic's coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Friday.

A day earlier, Kyrgyzstan reported about 17 new confirmed cases.

"On May 1, 2020, 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in the republic," a center's spokesman said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the central Asian nation stands at eight people, while 504 people have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 233,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

