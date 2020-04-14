Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Mexico Tops 5,000 - Senior Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) A senior official from Mexico's Health Ministry said the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) had been detected in 5,014 people, 332 had died, and 207 patients were in critical condition.

"The death toll has reached 332 people.

In addition, another 84 deaths are among suspicious cases," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1.7 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 111,000 people have died from the disease.