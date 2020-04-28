Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Mexico Tops 15,500 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Mexico has exceeded 15,500, the country's Health Ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, medics confirmed 862 new cases of the disease, so the overall number stands at 15,529.

The death toll has risen by 83 to 1,434.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,878,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 198,000 people have died from the disease.