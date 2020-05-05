UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Mexico Rises To 24,905 - Senior Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Mexico Rises to 24,905 - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen over the past day by 1,434 to 24,905, a senior official from Mexico's Health Ministry said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said at a press conference broadcast in the ministry's Twitter that the COVID-19 death toll in the country had increased by 117 to 2,271.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,435,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 239,000 people have died from the disease.

