UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Mexico Surpasses 90,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:00 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Mexico Surpasses 90,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Mexico registered over 3,100 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 90,664, the country's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced.

"The total number of COVID-19 cases [confirmed] since the start of the epidemic has reached 90,664, of these, 16,964 showed symptoms in the past 14 days and are active cases," Lopez-Gatell said at a Sunday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, Mexico confirmed 3,152 new coronavirus cases and 151 new deaths from COVID-19.

On Saturday, Mexico reported 2,885 new cases and 364 new fatalities , which brought the country's COVID-19 death toll up to over 9,700.

A week ago, Mexico's COVID-19 death toll was at around 7,400 and the total number of confirmed cases stood at more than 68,600. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of more than 22,000 in the number of confirmed cases and a weekly increase of over 2,500 in the number of fatalities.

Mexico started to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to begin easing lockdown measures in other regions starting from Monday.

Related Topics

Twitter Mexico May Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egypt registers 1,536 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

India reports 8,380 new positive corona cases

4 hours ago

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

5 hours ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

5 hours ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.