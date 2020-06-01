Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Mexico Surpasses 90,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Mexico registered over 3,100 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 90,664, the country's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has announced.

"The total number of COVID-19 cases [confirmed] since the start of the epidemic has reached 90,664, of these, 16,964 showed symptoms in the past 14 days and are active cases," Lopez-Gatell said at a Sunday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, Mexico confirmed 3,152 new coronavirus cases and 151 new deaths from COVID-19.

On Saturday, Mexico reported 2,885 new cases and 364 new fatalities , which brought the country's COVID-19 death toll up to over 9,700.

A week ago, Mexico's COVID-19 death toll was at around 7,400 and the total number of confirmed cases stood at more than 68,600. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of more than 22,000 in the number of confirmed cases and a weekly increase of over 2,500 in the number of fatalities.

Mexico started to lift some of the coronavirus restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to begin easing lockdown measures in other regions starting from Monday.