Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Peru Surpasses 600,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has risen by 1,724 over the past 24 hours to surpass 600,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said Peru's case tally currently stood at 600,438.

More than 3 million coronavirus tests have been taken in the country, whose COVID-19 death toll is 27,813 people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.