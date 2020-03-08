Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Peru Rises to 6 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Peru has risen to six, the Peruvian Health Ministry said on Saturday.

On Friday, Peru's President Martin Vizcarra said that the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the South American country, adding that the infected person had recently visited France, Spain and the Czech Republic.

According to the health ministry, four out of six cases are directly related to the first one ” three relatives and one close friend of a "patient zero" got infected with the virus. All people who tested positive for a virus were isolated, the ministry added.

Moreover, a 29-years-old man who recently returned to Peru from London also got infected with the coronavirus.

On the global scale, over 100,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 3,500 of them have died.