Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Poland Reaches 11 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Poland Reaches 11 - Health Ministry

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Three new cases of coronavirus disease, officially known as COVID-19, were confirmed in Poland, the health ministry said on Sunday, adding that the total number of people infected with the virus in the country reached 11.

"We have three new cases of coronavirus infection, they were confirmed by positive laboratory test results," the ministry said in the statement.

According to the health authorities, all patients were in stable conditions.

So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered.

