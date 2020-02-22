Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in S. Korea Rises by 69% to 346 - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) South Korea has registered 142 new cases of the new coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19, within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of the infected people in the country to 346, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

According to the KCDC, 103 news cases have been recorded in the province of North Gyeongsang, 28 in the city of Daegu and 11 more in other parts of the country.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a hospital in the Cheongdo County not far from Daegu.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities.