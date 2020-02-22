UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In S. Korea Rises By 69% To 346 - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 06:40 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in S. Korea Rises by 69% to 346 - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) South Korea has registered 142 new cases of the new coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19, within the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of the infected people in the country to 346, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

According to the KCDC, 103 news cases have been recorded in the province of North Gyeongsang, 28 in the city of Daegu and 11 more in other parts of the country.

The majority of new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a hospital in the Cheongdo County not far from Daegu.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Daegu South Korea North Korea December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

6 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

6 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

6 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

6 hours ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.