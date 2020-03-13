UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Serbia Rises To 31 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Serbia Rises to 31 - Health Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Serbia has confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the last 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those who have been infected to 31, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Until 8:00 [local time, 07:00 GMT] 29 people were tested [for COVID-19], of which 7 tested positive and 22 tested negative for coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Belgrade restricted those traveling from Italy, China, Switzerland, South Korea, and Iran from entering the country because of the ongoing spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, President Aleksandar Vucic said that the ruling party and its allies had canceled all gatherings and rallies.

Given that COVID-19 has affected over 110 countries, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with the death toll standing at 4,720 and the number of recovered people exceeding 68,000.

