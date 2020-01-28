Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Singapore Rises to 7 - Health Ministry

Two more cases of a new strain of coronavirus have been registered in Singapore, bringing the total number of those infected to seven, the city-state's Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Two more cases of a new strain of coronavirus have been registered in Singapore, bringing the total number of those infected to seven, the city-state's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Singapore confirmed the first case of the coronavirus, originating from China's city of Wuhan, on January 23.

"As of 28 January 2020, 12pm [04:00 a.m.], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed additional two imported cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore. Five confirmed cases were earlier announced by MOH," the ministry said in a statement.

The sixth and seventh cases are two men, aged 56 and 35, who are both Chinese citizens from Wuhan, according to the statement.

The ministry has advised citizens of Singapore to refrain from visiting mainland China in general and the Hubei province, where Wuhan is located, in particular.

"MOH will continue to monitor the situation closely. As medical practitioners are on the lookout for cases with pneumonia [among those] who have recently been in China, Singapore is likely to see more suspect cases that will need to be investigated for possible links to the Wuhan cluster," the ministry concluded.

Multiple cases of the new coronavirus have been reported all over the world following its initial discovery in Wuhan with a lot of infected being Chinese travelers.