Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Southern Germany Rises to 4 - Health Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Germany has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Federal state of Bavaria, bringing the total number of those infected to four, the state Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The Bavarian Health Ministry was informed on Tuesday evening that three more people were infected with a new type of coronavirus in Bavaria. These patients are also employees of the company in Starnberg, where the first infected patient works," the statement read.

The first case of the new strain of coronavirus was registered in southern Germany on Monday night. The man got infected after a seminar at work, during which he communicated with a woman from China.

She resided in Shanghai, but her relatives from Wuhan city, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, came to visit her not long ago. The woman was also diagnosed with pneumonia caused by coronavirus shortly after returning from the seminar in Germany.

The latest strain of coronavirus sprung up in the city of Wuhan in late December 2019, located in the central part of China. The virus has since spread to at least 15 countries. According to the latest official data, 4,633 confirmed cases have been reported in China, with 106 people having died after contracting the illness.