UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Southern Germany Rises To 4 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 26 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:20 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Southern Germany Rises to 4 - Health Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Germany has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Federal state of Bavaria, bringing the total number of those infected to four, the state Health Ministry said in a statement.

"The Bavarian Health Ministry was informed on Tuesday evening that three more people were infected with a new type of coronavirus in Bavaria. These patients are also employees of the company in Starnberg, where the first infected patient works," the statement read.

The first case of the new strain of coronavirus was registered in southern Germany on Monday night. The man got infected after a seminar at work, during which he communicated with a woman from China.

She resided in Shanghai, but her relatives from Wuhan city, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, came to visit her not long ago. The woman was also diagnosed with pneumonia caused by coronavirus shortly after returning from the seminar in Germany.

The latest strain of coronavirus sprung up in the city of Wuhan in late December 2019, located in the central part of China. The virus has since spread to at least 15 countries. According to the latest official data, 4,633 confirmed cases have been reported in China, with 106 people having died after contracting the illness.

Related Topics

China Company Visit Died Germany Wuhan Shanghai Man December Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

West Bank, Gaza to Have High Speed Rail Connection ..

3 hours ago

Middle East Peace Plan Worthless Without Israel-Pa ..

3 hours ago

Israel To Get 30% Of West Bank Under US Peace Plan ..

3 hours ago

Netanyahu Applauds UAE, Bahrain, Oman Envoys for A ..

3 hours ago

Virus outbreak adds new worry to Federal Reserve m ..

3 hours ago

Historians unveil rare photos of Sobibor death cam ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.