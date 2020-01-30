Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 6 - Health Authorities

The South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Thursday confirmed two more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to six

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) on Thursday confirmed two more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to six.

A fourth case of the virus, which originated in China's Wuhan, was registered in South Korea on Monday.

According to the KCDC, the fifth case is a 32-year-old Korean male who had visited Wuhan and recently returned to his homeland. The sixth case is a 56-year-old Korean male who was in contact with case number three.

Later in the day, a plane is expected to bring to the country about 360 South Korean nationals evacuated from Wuhan. They will be quarantined in designated areas. The medical authorities are currently checking 41 people who visited Wuhan in January.

Both patients have been isolated in a hospital.

The novel strain of coronavirus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. It has since spread within China and to at least 18 other countries. The epidemic has already left 170 people dead and more than 7,700 infected in China.