Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In South Korea Rises To 7 - Health Authorities

Fri 31st January 2020 | 12:01 PM

South Korea has confirmed the seventh case of the new coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) South Korea has confirmed the seventh case of the new coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus outbreak, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

According to the KCDC, the seventh case is that of a 28-year-old man who traveled to Wuhan on January 23 via the city of Qingdao before returning to South Korea. He began experiencing flu symptoms on January 26 and was quarentined in a hospital.

The centers confirmed the fifth and sixth cases on Thursday � a 32-year-old Korean male who had visited Wuhan, and a 56-year-old Korean male who was in contact with case number three.

The authorities are currently checking those who have been in contact with the infected individuals, and about 3,000 others who have arrived to the country from Wuhan since January 14

A plane evacuating about 360 South Koreans from Wuhan arrived in the country earlier in the day. The passengers will be quarantined in designated areas.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected last December in Wuhan and has since spread to 19 countries. The epidemic has already left 213 people dead and over 9,000 infected in China.

