UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In South Korea Rises To 16 - Health Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 04:52 PM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 16 - Health Authorities

South Korea has confirmed the 16th case of the new coronavirus that originated in China, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) South Korea has confirmed the 16th case of the new coronavirus that originated in China, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday.

"As of 4 February 2020, there have been 607 Patient Under Investigation (PUIs) with 16 confirmed cases, 462 cases already released after tested negative, and 129 cases currently being tested. The 16th confirmed case is in isolation at Chonnam National University Hospital and the epidemiological investigation is on-going. All other patients are in stable condition," the statement said.

According to the KCDC, the sixteenth patient, a South Korean woman, 42, returned to the country on January 19 after visiting Thailand, and starting from January 25, she was suffering fever. On Monday, she was tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The South Korean Health Ministry has said that starting from Tuesday, over 1,300 people who have had contacts with those confirmed to be infected with coronavirus will be quarantined at home for two weeks.

"Those who refuse to comply with the home quarantine will be fined up to 3 million won [$2,500]. We are trying to explain the danger of the situation in the best possible way and convince [these people]," KCDC Director Jung Eun-kyeong said.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 425 people in China and infected over 20,000 others. On Sunday, the first coronavirus-related death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines. Earlier on Tuesday, Hong Kong, a special administrative region in China, reported its first death from the coronavirus.

A total of 46 foreign airlines have so far suspended flights to and from China due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

Thailand China Wuhan Hong Kong South Korea North Korea Philippines January February December Women Sunday 2020 National University All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop presents 29th Internati ..

6 minutes ago

German Ambassador expresses delight over traveling ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Says 132 Nationals Asked to Be Eva ..

3 minutes ago

Screening camp held at Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

NPO to organize 5-day training on post harvest tec ..

3 minutes ago

British delegation commends Pakistan's improved ea ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.