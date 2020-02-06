UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In South Korea Rises To 23 - KCDC

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:30 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 23 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) South Korea has confirmed five more new cases of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus infection, bringing their total number to 23, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the KCDC said the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country was 18.

The new coronavirus outbreak started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, in December 2019. The city is now on lockdown.

Outside of China, coronavirus cases have been reported in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the middle East. Overall, more than 28,000 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in China. More than 560 people have died from the disease.

