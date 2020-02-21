Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Surpasses 200 - Health Authorities

South Korea on Friday registered 48 new cases of the coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 204, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) South Korea on Friday registered 48 new cases of the coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 204, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

Earlier in the day, the KCDC reported about 156 cases of the virus across the state.

As many as 17 patients have already recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 186 people are currently under treatment, and 3,180 are being tested.

According to the KCDC, most of the new cases 42 were recorded in the southeastern city of Daegu, while the other six occurred in other regions of the country.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in the city of Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. The outbreak has already left around 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,000 fatalities.