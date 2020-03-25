Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 9,137 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) South Korea has registered 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 9,137, the South Korean Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

It said 223 people had recovered over the past day.

The death toll has reached 126, the KCDC said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 372,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 16,000 people have died.