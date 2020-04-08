UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In South Korea Rises To 10,384 - KCDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 10,384 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) South Korea has registered 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 82 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, the overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 10,384, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death count had increased by eight to 200.

The number of recovered people now totals 6,776.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,430,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 82,000 deaths. More than 301,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

South Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 283 new cas ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean FM discuss bilateral re ..

6 hours ago

WHO and partners call for urgent investment in nur ..

7 hours ago

Ajman University&#039;s Computer Lab named after E ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

8 hours ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.