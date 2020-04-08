Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in South Korea Rises to 10,384 - KCDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) South Korea has registered 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 82 people have recovered over the past 24 hours, the overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 10,384, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC said the death count had increased by eight to 200.

The number of recovered people now totals 6,776.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,430,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 82,000 deaths. More than 301,000 have recovered.