Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Transnistria Rises by 15 to 327 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 15 to 327, a total of 14 people have died, the PMR coronavirus response center said in a statement.

"On April 21, a total of 91 samples of patients, who were admitted to territorial medical facilities with suspected coronavirus, were sent to the Chisinau laboratory. Sixty-nine tests proved negative, 15 were positive. Seven biomaterials remain in the work," the center said.

According to the center, 17 patients have recovered and 14 people have died.