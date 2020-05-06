UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Transnistria Rises By 10 To 552 - Response Center

Wed 06th May 2020 | 06:40 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Transnistria Rises by 10 to 552 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020)   The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 10 to 552, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the death toll stood at 24.

A total of 126 patients have recovered, it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,517,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 243,000 people have died from the disease.

