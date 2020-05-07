Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Transnistria Rises by 10 to 562 - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 10 to 562, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the death toll stood at 25.

A total of 131 patients have recovered, it said.