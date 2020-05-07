UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Transnistria Rises By 10 To 562 - Response Center

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:30 AM

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has increased by 10 to 562, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The center said the death toll stood at 25.

A total of 131 patients have recovered, it said.

