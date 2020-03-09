UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Tunisia Rises To 5 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:31 PM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Tunisia Rises to 5 - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Tunisia has increased to five after three new cases were registered on Monday, the Tunisia Health Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Tunisia has increased to five after three new cases were registered on Monday, the Tunisia Health Ministry said.

"The Health Ministry reports on Monday, March 9, about three new confirmed cases of coronavirus," the statement published on Facebook read.

So far, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000, while over 3,800 died. The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that the threat of the coronavirus outbreak becoming a global pandemic was real after the virus slipped in over 100 countries.

