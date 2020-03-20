UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Ukraine Rises To 21 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Ukraine has grown from 18 to 21, the Center for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"As of 20:00 [18:00 GMT] of March 19, 21 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. The data by virological reference laboratory of the Center for Public Health of Ukraine showed that 17 tests for COVID-19 were positive: 10 in Chernivtsi, one in Zhytomyr, two in Kiev, one in Donetsk, one in Ivano-Frankivsk regions and two in Kiev city. Research by regional laboratories revealed two cases in Dnepropetrovsk, one in Zhytomyr and one more in Kiev," the center said in a statement.

Later in the day, the Ukrainian Health Ministry reported about the third death from COVID-19. The victim was a 56-year-old woman from Ivano-Frankivsk, who was in contact with her husband recently returned from abroad.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 230,000 cases of COVID-19 infection worldwide have been confirmed, including over 9,000 fatalities and more than 84,000 recoveries.

More Stories From World

