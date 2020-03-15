Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in US Tops 2,500 - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has topped 2,500, according to Johns Hopkins University, which compiles Federal and local data.

According to the university's interactive map, 2,572 cases were confirmed in the US, 51 people died and 12 recovered.

A day earlier, the number of confirmed cases was less than 2,000. However, the real number of those infected may be much larger, since not all patients are tested for the coronavirus.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the country due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.