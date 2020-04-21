UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In US Tops 780,000 - Johns Hopkins University

Tue 21st April 2020 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the United States has topped 780,000, nearly 42,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There are 783,290 COVID-19 cases in the United States, while the death toll stands at 41,872, the university said.

A total of 72,015 people have recovered.

