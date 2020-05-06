Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in US Tops 1.2 Million - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the United States has surpassed 1.2 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US case tally stands at 1,204,351, with 71,070 deaths.

A total of 189,791 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the United States, according to the university.