Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases On Global Scale Exceeds 6.6Mln - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) More than 118,000 new coronavirus cases were reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday, and the overall global tally of cases reached 6,663,304, the WHO said.

At the same time, over 5,600 new coronavirus-related fatalities were reported to the WHO over the given period, taking the global death toll to 392,802.

The Americas continue to lead in the number of overall coronavirus cases, with over 3.1 million cases. The Americas is followed by Europe, with over 2.2 million COVID-19 cases.

Your Thoughts and Comments

