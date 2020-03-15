Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Outside of China Tops 61,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered more than 9,700 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, bringing the total number of people infected to over 61,000 outside of China and to over 142,000 globally.

As of 10:00 CET (09.

00 GMT) on Saturday, the total number of people infected outside of China reached 61,518 in 135 countries, areas or territories after 9,751 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, the WHO's communique says.

The number of deaths outside of China increased by 424 to 2,199 over the period.

In China, the WHO recorded just 18 new infections and 14 deaths.

The virus was first registered in 13 countries over the day.