UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Outside Of China Tops 61,000 - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Outside of China Tops 61,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered more than 9,700 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside of China, bringing the total number of people infected to over 61,000 outside of China and to over 142,000 globally.

As of 10:00 CET (09.

00 GMT) on Saturday, the total number of people infected outside of China reached 61,518 in 135 countries, areas or territories after 9,751 new infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, the WHO's communique says.

The number of deaths outside of China increased by 424 to 2,199 over the period.

In China, the WHO recorded just 18 new infections and 14 deaths.

The virus was first registered in 13 countries over the day.

Related Topics

World China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

1 hour ago

Entertainment destinations temporarily closed in A ..

2 hours ago

UAE Football Association postpones U-19 competitio ..

2 hours ago

Safe, stable environment well established in UAE t ..

3 hours ago

US Snap-Back Sanctions Cost Iran $200Bln - Rouhani

3 hours ago

Business Continuity Readiness Guidelines launched ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.