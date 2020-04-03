Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Algeria Rises by 139 to 986 - Health Ministry

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Algeria has risen by 139 to 986 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

According to the ministry, the death toll from the coronavirus in the country has increased by 5 to 63 people within the same period of time, while the number of recovered patients has reached 61.

The COVID-19 cases have been registered in 39 out of 58 provinces of Algeria. More than 200 cases have been recorded in the northern province of Blida.

The authorities have introduced a curfew in the capital of Algiers to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 51,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.