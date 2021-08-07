UrduPoint.com

Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Surpasses 5Mln - Health Ministry

Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:40 AM



BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) The number of people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Argentina, has increased by 13,549 within the past 24 hours and surpassed 5 million, the national Ministry of Health said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina stands at 5,002,951.

More than 107,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Argentina, over 4.6 million have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 201.41 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 4.27 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

