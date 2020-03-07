Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 6 to 8 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Argentina has risen from two to eight within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said.

"The Health Ministry has confirmed today six new cases of the coronavirus, all of them have been imported," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

All of the people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, had returned from Europe.

Four infected people live in Buenos Aires, one in the province of Buenos Aires and one more in the city of Cordoba.

COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.